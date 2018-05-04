Galion students, teachers honored at BEST awards

GALION — Galion sophomore Alan Evans and senior Clarissa Castle were Galion High School winners of the 2018 Crawford County BEST Awards. Along with educators Mr. Fred Rinehart and Mrs. Tena Eyster, Evans and Castlewere recognized during the annual celebration Wednesday at the high school

Alan and Clarissa both agreed that being named the BEST Award winners for GHS was a great accomplishment, and one that neither expected.

“Receiving the BEST Award shows how hard I’ve worked,” Evans said. “I appreciate knowing that my hard work has paid off.”

Fred Rinehart, the educator Evans selected to recognize during the ceremony, was honored to the award to a student he says has integrity and impeccable character. The student and the teacher share an affinity for puns, something Rinehart says is usually rare among students.

“He consistently shares his own jokes and joins me in puns during class, which definitely elevates the intellectual atmosphere of my class,” Rinehart said. “The fact that he thought of me confirms that he appreciates and actualizes the unique challenges in character and intellect which I share with students.”

Castle was surprised when she learned she had been nominated for the BEST Award. She was grateful to Galion High School for recognizing her dedication and hard work.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for doing the little things right,” Clarissa said. “I’m honored that I was selected to represent the Galion City Schools and Galion community.”

Tena Eyster, the educator Clarissa selected to represent her during the awards ceremony, believes it’s important that students like Clarissa are recognized for effort, citizenship, and responsibility because society seems to be losing those key elements to personal and professional success and joy.

“Clarissa embodies the spirit of this award for many reasons but especially because she comes to class early every day, engages in the lessons, and listens to others,” Eyster said. “Clarissa has done an excellent job of taking advantage of the many, many resources available to young people who truly want to get a higher education.”

“I want to congratulate Alan, Clarissa, Mr. Rinehart and Mrs. Eyster for being recognized as Galion’s BEST,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “These four individuals are but a small sampling of the outstanding students and amazing teachers that believe they can achieve success every day.”

Galion Building & Loan Bank received The Tilson Award, given annually to a Crawford County business that shows commitment and support of education, support and participation in partnerships, mentoring, job shadowing and field trips, serves on committees that advance the goals of education, commitment to the advancement of school levies and provides financial support or support services that advance educational goals or extra-curricular activities (i.e. yearbook, academic awards, scholarships, drama).

The Crawford County BEST Awards are sponsored by the Crawford County Business/Education Advisory Council.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_2018-GHS-best-awards.jpg