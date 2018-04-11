Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Wednesday

12:02 a.m. — Police stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle at JenCor on St. Rt. 309 E.

5:14 a.m. — Resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. complained about loud music from a neighbor.

8:03 a.m. — An employee at Circle K Marathon notified police that a man was at their store with a counterfeit $20 bill.

12:13 p.m. — A resident from Hensley Ave. reported that a phone or cable line was hanging in the roadway.

12:46 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way W.

2:27 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. notified police that a neighbor had been in her apartment.

6:46 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. notified police that a neighbor had once again tried to enter her apartment through a bathroom window.

8:17 p.m. — Caller from the 300 block of Oak St informed police that their neighbor had a dog tied up for a couple of days outside with no shelter.

8:40 p.m. — A caller notified police of two males carrying a television down the alley near the Galion post Office on Columbus St.

10:02 p.m. — A resident from the vicinity of First Ave. and Smith St. advised police that a man was walking around looking into vehicles.

Thursday

1:15 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Kroft St. notified police of someone in a Jeep throwing eggs at her car.

1:34 a.m. — Police checked on a postal vehicle parked at the Galion Post Office on N. Columbus St. with brake lights on and unoccupied.

1:51 a.m. — A female was arrested for OVI and a male arrested for resisting after a traffic stop at the Public Square.

7:41 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of S. Market St. reported to police that she had been assaulted by her neighbor.

8:05 a.m. — A caller from E. Church St said their neighbor was playing loud music.

8:47 a.m. — A resident reported a man walking on the overpass on E. Church St.

10:34 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of S. Market St. notified police that their car had been egged over night.

2:16 p.m. — Caller from Hensley Ave. informed police that a cable line was down in the roadway.

6:04 p.m. — Police were notified of a garbage truck headed north on St. Rt. 61 with debris flying out of the back of the truck.

7:14 p.m. — A resident from Euclid Ave. informed police of loose dogs in the area.

10:14 p.m. — A hit/skip accident was reported in the 200 block of E. Parson St.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Dawsett Ave. notified police of harassing phone calls she was receiving.

Friday

12:41 p.m. — Police were notified of a reckless driver in the vicinity of Galion Building & Loan on Bucyrus Rd.

2:27 p.m. — Caller notified police of fraud regarding a payment made for advertising that was never done.

5:45 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of S. Pierce St.

8:12 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. notified police that someone had been riding a go kart in the alley and a piece flew off and shattered their windshield.

9:45 p.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon notified police that a bag of marijuana was found on the floor of their store.

10:19 p.m. — A resident of Libby Lane reported smelling and seeing smoke in the laundry room and office of the building.

11:09 p.m. — A male was arrested for drug abuse/possession after passing out in his car in the vicinity of Atwood and Liberty St.

Saturday

8:50 a.m. — A male was arrested for OVI after his vehicle hit a tree in the area of N. Market St. and Grant St.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Fortney Ave. requested police help with an unruly juvenile.

11:35 a.m. — A customer of Drug Mart on Carter Dr. reported that their backpack was stolen while they were inside the store.

11:58 a.m. — Caller from the 1300 block of Harding Way E. informed police of some vandalism at their residence.

12:11 p.m. — A caller notified police that they saw 2 male juveniles break into a truck in the 100 block of S. Columbus St.

1:39 p.m. — Police responded to a call of an attempted suicide in the 1100 block of N. Market St.

5:54 p.m. — A male was arrested in the 300 block of N. Market St. on a warrant out of Morrow Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday

2:29 a.m. — Police responded to a call about a fight at Z’s Grogg on Harding Way E.

3:17 a.m. — Caller notified police of a suicidal male with a loaded gun in truck in the 500 block of N. Union St.

8:50 a.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon notified police of a male who had stolen a candy bar.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Libby Lane notified police that they had been assaulted by a male.