GHS students presenting ‘Snow White and the Prince’ this weekend at Galion theatre

GALION — The Galion High School performing arts department will present its performance of “Snow White and the Prince.” April 6, 7 and 8. All performances will take place at Galion Community Theatre in Historic Uptown Galion.

‘Snow White and the Prince’ is a story of a young girl pursued by a vain and jealous evil Queen for being more beautiful. Her nurse maid sends the princess to her rhyming friends in the forest, seven delightful dwarves. Snow White has a love, Prince Philippe, who races after her to save her from the evil Queen and her tell-tale magic mirror. But alas, it’s too late as she has eaten a poisoned candy apple. In the end love conquerors all for them to live happily ever after.

“This is a delightful take on the classic fairy tale that our students will enjoy performing and the audience will enjoy watching,” said GHS teacher and director Cheri Laughbaum. “Actors, lighting, sound, backstage, and the assistant directors are all current Galion students, and they all are working hard to prepare for this performance.”

Show times are 7 p.m. April 6 and 7, and 2: p.m. April 8. Tickets are $10 and are already for sale. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. April 6 and 7 and reopen at 1:15 p.m. for the show April 8.

Tickets can be reserved and paid for by using a credit or debit card on the Galion Community theatre website, www.galiontheatre.org, under the “Snow White and the Prince” event.

“I can’t wait to enjoy this spring’s musical and am very proud of Mrs. Laughbaum and the students involved in this production,” stated Jim Grubbs, Galion Superintendent. “The Performing Arts Department does a terrific job preparing our students for their performances, and I know this spring’s show will be another fantastic production.”

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_snow-white-and-prince.jpg