Back to prison for Marion man who can’t follow the rules

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold returned Brandon A. Borders to prison last week after a hearing to determine if Borders had again violated the terms and conditions of his community control.

Borders originally was sentenced to 36 months in prison in 2016 for having weapons under disability. He was granted judicial release after serving three months. He received his first community control violation in March 2017 and was continued on community control, but ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Volunteers of America Halfway House in Mansfield.

In January, Borders appeared before Leuthold for his second community control violation. During that hearing, court-appointed attorney Jeff Stoll worked with the court to get Borders some mental health treatment needed. At that time, Leuthold agreed to let Borders live in Marion with his grandmother and placed him on a curfew from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

Adult Probation Officer Eric Bohach filed a motion for a violation following a home visit to Border’s grandmother’s house in Marion. Borders was not there, but he was contacted by phone and agreed to meet Bohach at the Galion Police Department.

While speaking with Bohach at the police department, Bohach asked to look at Borders’ cellphone and found two pictures of Borders brandishing a semi-automatic handgun. He also reportedly failed a drug test Feb. 22, testing positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Leuthold ordered Borders be returned to prison for the remainder of his 36-month sentence.

Also in court last week, Cody Redmond, 25, of Bucyrus, was found guilty during a jury trial of forgery.

In what may have been one of the shortest trials in Crawford County in some time, a jury of six men and six women heard testimony against Redmond.

Assistant Crawford County prosecutor Ryan Hoovler said that on Sept. 16. Redmond used seven counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a 32-inch television for $137.08 at Walmart in Bucyrus.

Assistant Walmart manager Brad Thompson caught the forgery when changing cash drawers and preparing the register for the next day’s business. He testified the texture of the $20 bill wasn’t right and then checked the serial numbers on the bills and they were identical.

He then called the Bucyrus Police Department. Officer Jason Pennington responded to the call. Thompson pulled up the surveillance video from the electronics department and it showed Redmond handing cashier Josh Barlow the counterfeit bills.

While taking the initial report from Thompson, another Walmart associate came to Thompson with another counterfeit $20 bill she found in the clothing department. Law enforcement officers were not able to confirm who dropped the bill due to insufficient video evidence.

Redmond repeatedly denied knowing the bills were counterfeit. After closing arguments, a jury found Redmond guilty.

Common Pleas judge Sean Leuthold will sentence Redmond at a later date.