Welcome to Spring in Galion! Share some snow photos with Inquirer readers

Share some snow photos with Galion Inquirer readers?

GALION — The Crawford County area was one of the last to be added to last night’s winter weather advisory.

They apparently saved the best for last because I don’t recall a greater eight-hour snow total this year.

I cleared six inches of snow off my truck this morning after I shoveled my way from the back porch to the driveway.It was about four more inches than I expected. City crews are out and about clearing the main arteries in town and are getting around to the other streets.

The photo with this story was taken in uptown Galion about 6:45 a.m. when salt trucks with plows were out and about doing their stuff.

So, do you have some snow photos to share this morning. Can be anything, streams running, but the dark water highlighted by a white, pristine snowfall; cattle in the snow; dogs playing; kids playing or making snowmen or snow angels or snow forts or more. If you see something interesting and want to share it with Galion Inquirer readers, email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com and I’ll post them in a gallery on our website throughout the day.

I’m predicting this is the last six-inch showfall we will have this season. But it is Springtime in Ohio, so anything is possible.

Road are slippery and icy. Intersections can be difficult. Just be patient and you should have few issues with the snow and icy roads.

The sounds of winter are getting louder outside my Harding Way East office. I hear shovels scraping pavement, tractors with blows and trucks with larger plows.

Besides, it will be gone in a couple days, anyway.

According to the National Weather Service, the Galion area could receive another inch or snow of accumulation before the snow starts to taper off by late morning, early afternoon.

Most area schools were closed, including Galion, Northmor, Colonel Crawford and Crestline. The Ohio State University-Mansfield and North Central State College have late starts today. Check their websites for more information.