Posted on March 12, 2018 by Russell Kent Gallery: St. Peter’s 54, Colonel Crawford 49; Photos by Don Tudor Education, Local, Local Sports, News, Sports, Top Stories Cam McCreary. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Reis Walker. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Hayden Bute. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Coach David Sheldon. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Hayden Bute. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Jordan Fenner. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum and Reis Walker (2). Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Reis Walker. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Cam McCreary. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Gavin Feichtner. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Cam McCreary. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Jordan Fenner. Col. Crawford’s season ended with a lost to St. Peter’s in the Div. IV district finals Friday night at Willard. Photo by Don Tudor. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Load comments (0)