Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash near Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a fatal, two-vehicle car crash Wednesday afternoon on Ohio 19, east of Ohio 100.

No information on the dead or injured has been released. The Ohio Highway Patrol, Life Support, MedFlight and the Whetstone Township fire department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene of the crash.

More details will be released as they become available.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the accident happened at about 2:25 p.m. Vehicles involved were a black Chevrolet 1500 pick up and a gray Saturn.

