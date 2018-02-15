Galion’s Courtney Woerlein will compete in Scripps national spelling bee competition

GALION — Galion Middle School sixth-grader Courtney Woerlein is one of 49 students who will competing in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee at Ohio University on March 24.

Qualifying for this event has been a long process. Woerlein competed in the district-wide spelling bee and qualified to take the test.

“I’m really excited to be in the regional spelling bee,” said Woerlein. “I’ve worked really hard, studying one to two hours a night, and am proud to be representing Galion Middle School.”

This regional contest is part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee program. One student from the Athens regional will qualify for the national competition in Washington, DC.

“We are very proud of Courtney for her spelling accomplishments this year,” Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “We know Courtney will do very well in Athens and wish her nothing but success as she competes and represents our school district.”

Courtney’s parents, Shawn and Nicole Woerlein, were excited to learn that their daughter had qualified for the regional competition. Her hard work in school and participation in extracurricular activities make her parents very proud.

“I believe this opportunity shows her how important hard work is, and how those habits can be rewarded,” said Shawn Woerlein, Courtney’s father. “Courtney talks about how the teachers at Galion Middle School make learning fun and exciting and show interest in the students when they are having difficulty, creating an environment for success for her and her classmates.”

