Galion Middle School’s Adam Geiger in Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday

GALION — Galion Middle School seventh grader Adam Geiger will represent Galion City Schools at Thursday’s Tri-County Spelling Bee. The action starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, 890 W. Fourth St. in Mansfield.

Geiger qualified for the advanced level competition by finishing in the Top 12 of the Crawford County Spelling Bee at Bucyrus High School Jan. 11.

“Our students worked diligently to prepare for the Crawford County Spelling Bee,” said Leanna Ferreira, Gifted Coordinator. “Adam has been studying diligently to further develop his spelling skills for the regional competition at MOESC.”

Two Galion City School District students qualified to take the online Scripps spelling bee test, which determines a student’s qualification for the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee at Ohio University in March.

Sixth grader Courtney Woerlein and fifth-grade student Jillian Capretta took the test and expect the results to be announced within the next few days.

“I want to commend our students, along with Mrs. Ferreira, on a great job preparing for the county spelling bee,” said Jim Grubbs, Galion Superintendent. “We are excited for Adam in the Tri-County Spelling Bee at MOESC and wish him all the best in the competition.”