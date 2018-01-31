November property transfers from Crawford County

These transactions were recorded at the Crawford County Courthouse in November

Bobbie J Richards aka Bobbie June Richards to John & Virginia Poland, 615 Link Dr., Bucyrus, $70,000

Joshua B Barnett to Mikayla H Charles & Kyle W Johnson, 679 Teakwood Ct., Galion, $95,000

Ricker T Schultz & Julia S Harris fka Julia S Hunt to Donald R & Nanette S Newsome, 1175 Cherington Dr., Galion, $164,500

Carol Ann Rush et al to Lyle Ellis Angene, 1925 Tiffin Rd., Bucyrus, $75,000

Brittany K & Seth G Siringer to Stacy M Young, 828 Crew Ave., Galion, $103,000

John P & Tamara L Smith to Karl & Nanette Martin, 603 & 605 N Stelzer St., Crestline, $74,400

Leonard E & Beth Ann Pollock to Steven L Pollock, 219 Grant St, Galion, $18,000

US Bank NA to Castlerack 2017, LLC to 114 Franklin St., Bucyrus, $9,100

Brian K & Erika L Parsley to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, 365 Pine St., Galion, $49,400

Estate of Judith A Sprankle to Robert L & Grayce J Couts, 803 N Park Rd., Crestline, $75,600

JPMorgan Chase Bank to John Edward Pfeifer, 4644 Kroft St., Galion, $18,650

Emma J Saulter & Rosalinda M Hedrick to David R & Amber Hedrick, 305 Fairview Ave., Galion, $22,000

Ronald K & Linda L Mathews to JC & Jeannitta Church, 734 Jackson Rd., Galion, $285,000

Patricia L Thompson fka Patricia L Barker fka Patricia L Redmond to Joan M Weisenauer, 1010 Marion Rd., Bucyrus, $92,000

Justin R Cramer to John G Rossington, Lincoln Highway, Bucyrus, $500

Hank T & Michaela J Williams to Craig D Mahl, 5067 Marion Melmore Rd., Sycamore, $100,000

Douglas A Gray to Marvin Daniel 273 Bucyrus Nevada Rd., Nevada, $57,500

Michael E Wiechers to Theresa K Bayless Castle, 520 S Poplar St., Bucyrus, $61,500

Tyson J Robinson & Shannon R Robinson to Brittany N Hunt, 1215 Tedd Ave., Bucyrus, $42,000

Julie A Brown to Kevin R Winkler, 358 N Henry St., Crestline, $61,600

The Bank of New York Mellon to Terri Louk, 6502 Leesville Rd., Crestline, $16,000

Tony L Durham, et al to Thad Wilson, 815 Rogers, Bucyrus, $40,000

Jeffrey R O’Heron to Nathan W & Jennifer L Stautter, 3660 Brannon Rd., Crestline, $185,000

R. Larry Wagner, K. Kathleen Halsey & Randi K Webber to Justin & Norman Cramer Farms, LLC, St Rt 602, New Washington, $554,267

Alice A Schiefer to Northland Homes & Properties, 571 Forest Hills Ct., Bucyrus, $136,000

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Frederick Eggelston, 221 E Charles St., Bucyrus, $16,500

Mary Kay Roesch to John E & Evelyn C Pfeifer, 210 E Church St., Galion, $22,000

Joey & Mistlyn Holsinger to Ronald Dean Mitchell, Jr., 413 South St., Galion, $15,000

David & Melissa Hammock to Larry A Parsons, 936 Reid St., Bucyrus, $15,000

Garry Edward Snavely, Richard Allan Snavely & Donald Lee Snavely to Matthew S & Stephanie J Jeffrey, 312 Reindl Dr., Crestline, $18,700

Jane M Agee, et al to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 419 East Oakwood Ave., Bucyrus, $34,667

Lucy Smith, Executor of the Carrie Ruth Strouth Estate to H&H Land Holdings, LLC, 252 Wheststone St., Bucyrus, $55,000

Jeffrey A Dunn to Juanita Perkins, 244 Nauman St., Bucyrus, $73,500

Lee A & Terri Brewington to Christopher W Gasuras, 2946 Quaintance Rd., Bucyrus, $169,500

Sue A Jarvis nka Sue A Stark and David A Stark to Gabriel S & Miranda K Monk, 225 Erie St., Galion, $85,000

Helen Jean Baker to Valerie A Hagonplan, 908 Highland Ave., Bucyrus, $2,500

Peter J Dzugan to Anne L Kurtzman, 512 N Henry St., Crestline, $79,000

Jesse W Chatfield to Cathy K Cady, 130 North Highland Ave., Bucyrus, $59,000

First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus to Crawford County Land Reutilization Corp, 514 Prospect St.,

Bucyrus, $4,900

Michael A Zahn to Nicholas M & Alyssa V Johnson, 811 Rogers St., Bucyrus, $75,000

Rufus Hensley to Karen S Hicks, 1126 Fremont St., Bucyrus, $40,000

Mary L Lawrence to Craig & Tina Warner, 370 N Columbus St., Galion, $15,700

Richard F Faeth Trustee & Kevin R Faeth to Donald E Menull, 7726 St Rt 309, Galion, $68,000

Jarrod F Crabaugh to Douglas L Tobin, 5611 St Rt 19, Bucyrus, $22,000

Terry L Etzinger II, Tina Jerger, Toni Ard to Nicole & Rhett C Huber, 809 W Mary St., Bucyrus, $84,400

David C & Janet M Wachhaur to Rhiley A & Danielle L Leonhardt, 4590 West St., Sulpher Springs, $165,000

Bank of NY Mellon Trust to Brookstore RE0, 619 Prospect St., Bucyrus, $7,500

Megan M Blair, et al to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, 574 Portland Way North, Galion, $21,334

Lyle W Shock to David E & Lucinda J Shock, 2938 Albaugh Rd, Bloomville, $488,000

Gene S & Bonnie S Howell, Trustees to Nathan E Muchow, 2303 Olentangy Rd, Bucyrus, $87,000

Daniel A Edmondson to Johnathan W Edmondson, 1969 New Washington Rd, Bloomville, $20,000

David L & Neva L Greenich to Holly E Curry, 509 N Seltzer St, Crestline, $40,000

David L & Neva L Greenich to Holly E Curry, 213 High St, Crestline, $18,000

David L & Neva L Greenich to Holly E Curry, 519 Scott St., Crestline, $47,000

Judith I Laferty to Jessica L Young, 940 Edward St, Galion, $123,500

Joyce A Hessey to Lutz Bros, LTD, 205 Brentwood St, Bucyrus, $10,000

Henry E Hessey Estate to Lutz Bros, LTD, 205 Brentwood St., Bucyrus, $10,000

Joyce A Hessey to Kelly B Dillion, Jr., 295 Brentwood St, Bucyrus, $226,000

Joyce A Hessey to Matthew P & Lindsey M Rindfuss, 211 Brentwood St, Bucyrus, $10,000

Henry E Hessey Estate to Matthew P & Lindsey M Rindfuss, 211 Brentwood St, Bucyrus, $10,000

Tracey E Barnhart to Debra A Upton, 621 West Church St, Galion, $58,000

Matthew O Strickler & Katelyn D Strickler to Jerry N Campbell, 503 Grand St, Galion, $1,200

Richard J & Carolyn J Strickland to John Rudd & Nichole Roach, 545/545 ½ Rogers St, Bucyrus, $58,250

Constance Gorman & Karen Mayer, Co Executors for Mary Louis to Michael A & Sandra K Tompkins, 600-602 N Selzer St, Crestline, $135,000