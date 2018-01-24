Galion man turns down plea agreement; trial set for Feb. 12 on rape charges

BUCYRUS — Kyle Bowen, 31, of Galion, rejected a plea agreement in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

He is charged with three first-degree felony charges for rape and three fourth-degree felony charges of gross sexual imposition. If convicted, Bowen faces life in prison without the possibility of parole due to the young ages of two of the alleged victims.

The deal was offered by Crawford County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Hoovler. Hoovler was hopeful to avoid a trial which also would have avoided putting the alleged victims through the process of testifying.

That will not happen now.

In addition to declining the plea deal, Bowen informed the court that he and his family have decided to hire their own defense attorney, instead of court-appointed defense attorney Todd Anderson.

Judge Sean Leuthold asked Bowen if he knew who his new attorney would be, and Bowen had no answer.

Leuthold took a moment to advise Bowen that while he has every right to hire his own attorney and proceed to trial, the court has rights in these cases also.

“I’m going to put it on the record right now, that we had a plea deal in place and it is not going to go forward, That this matter is destined for trial,” Leuthold said. “That is absolutely within your right. However, it is within my right to no longer allow any more plea negotiations in this case. Since that has failed to occur in this particular matter, at this time I will not be accepting any more plea agreements. At this point the only thing I will accept is a plea to charges or a trial.”

A trial date was set for Feb. 12.

Hoovler requested a final pre-trail hearing next week in hopes that Bowen would know who would be representing him by that time.

Judge Leuthold then addressed Bowen once again.

“Mr. Bowen you understand this, that if you don’t hire a lawyer, Mr Anderson is going to represent you in the trial.”

Bowen then nodded in agreement.

