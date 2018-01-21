Dates set for 2018 Pickle Run Festival

GALION — The dates have been announced for the 2018 Pickle Run Festival at Heise Park in Galion. The event will be July 6 and July 7, with a rain date of July 8th.
Keep checking the Pickle Run Facebook page for updated list of festival events!
