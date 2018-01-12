Lots of events cancelled today, Saturday

GALION — All athletic events at Galion City Schools scheduled through noon Saturday have been cancelled or postponed, according to Galion athletics director Kyle Baughn.

A decision on events, practices and other sports-related activities scheduled after noon Saturday will be made based on road conditions later today or early Saturday.

Tonight’s Colonel Crawford at Carey girls basketball game has been cancelled as are Saturday’s junior high boys and girls basketball vs. Bucyrus. The Lady Eagles’ game at Carey as been rescheduled for Jan. 17.

Also, the recycling collections at the Crawford Park District and in Monnett on Saturday have been cancelled. The next collection at these sites will be Feb. 10.