Winter Weather Advisory starts Friday 10 a.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for north central Ohio, including Galion and Crawford County.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

An ice and storm storm is expected Friday and Friday night. On Friday, Rain will turn to freezing rain, to sleet and then to snow as colder air spreads into the area.

A glaze of ice from a tenth of an inch to two-tenths of an inch thick is expected before the precipitation turns to snow. Up to four inches of snow is possible.

Temperatures will fall into the teens by Friday night and winds will increase to 15-20 mph. Gusts of 30 mph are possible. Snowing and drifting snow is expected.

Drivers should be prepared for difficult driving conditions that include ice-covered roads, blowing snow and limited visibility.

The snow fall will be heavier in northeast Ohio and in those areas in the snow belt.