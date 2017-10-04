Meet the candidates Thursday at Lowe-Volk Park

GALION — Final plans are being made for Thursday’s candidates/issues night at the Nature Center at Lowe-Volk Park. The event sponsored by the Mid-Ohio Progressives starts at 6:30 p.m.

Crawford County candidates with opposition in their respective races and tax issue representatives were invited to participate.

Those who have accepted the invitation to speak are: Galion mayoral candidates Tom O’Leary and Jim Hedges; Galion law director candidates Thomas N. Palmer and E. Roberta Wade; Galion city auditor candidates Paula E. Durbin and Brian L. Treisch; Galion council-at-large candidates Gail L. Baldinger, Alice Matthews, Shirley A. Clark and Carrie A. Zeger; Galion 4th Ward candidates Jennifer L. Kuns and Tammy D. Siclair-Erlsten. Also expected to attend are Colonel Crawford school board candidates Margaret Hoyles and Heather M. Skaggs and Bucyrus school board candidates Debra Hoover and Traci L. Wetterau; Bucyrus council-at-large, Daniel F. Ross and Daniel Wirebaugh. Representatives will be on hand to Wynford bond/levy issues; ADAMH Board tax renewal; Children Services tax issue.

The community is invited to attend and ask questions. Mid-Ohio Progressives hopes the evening will help inform the public prior to the November election.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/10/web1_Candidates-Night.jpg