GHS class of 1967 celebrating 50th reunion this weekend

GALION — High School reunions are always special.

The Galion High School Class of 1967 will celebrate it’s 50th this weekend and dozens from that class are expected in Galion for a number of different events.

The classmates have had many mini-reunions over the years, a lot of them at Galion Pizza Hut, but the planning for No. 50 has been more intense, and a lot of fun. What sets this reunion apart is the fact the lives of members of this class have been meticulously documented and a video presentation featuring classmates has been edited and prepared.

That video will be unveiled Saturday evening in front of classmates who attend and their guests at the Ontario Event Center.

Ingemar Svala, who lives in Vermilion; Bob Stickel, who has lived in Galion all his life; and Steven Kump, who recently moved back to the Galion area; are spearheading a project that has been ongoing for some 50 years, but has really come together in the past several months.

“Back in July, at Steve Kump’s man cave in Leesville, we saw the first cut.” Svala said. “We had lunch. As you can see, he has theater seats for 14 and we saw the presentation. Now it’s in its fourth cut — I think — and he doesn’t want to share it with anyone.”

Until Saturday.

Svala was a photography buff in high school. He took photos — lots of photographs — of his classmates. He took photos at graduation, at parties, on the first day of school, between classes, at sporting events and more.

He’s also saved those photos.

Throw in the efforts of Stickel, who for years has cut out and pasted every news article he could find about his fellow 1967 classmates in newspapers, magazines, etc, and there is a pretty extensive collection of memorabilia that has been meticulously and carefully organized into scrapbooks.

Also on Saturday evening, those at the reunion will receive their own DVD of the presentation.

“Thanks to Steve Kump for putting this together,” Svala said.

For months, the group organizing this weekend’s reunion have been going through phone books and the Internet and emailing back and forth trying to get in touch with classmates who have not been heard from in the past, or who have chosen not to attend some of the other reunions. In recent weeks, the organizing committee has been meeting regularly to fine tune the 50th reunion plans and to share ideas and photos and other information.

They’re having a lot of success contacting ‘newbies.” More than 60 members of the 1967 class are expected to return.

A class photo is also planned Saturday by a professional photographer married to one of the class members and everyone will receive an electronic version of that photo.

Lots of classmates who have never come have called and sent reservations,” Svala said. “It’s going to be great to see these people.”

Members of the Galion High School class of 1967 have been meeting in recent weeks to finalize plans for this week's 50th class reunion.

A video presentation featuring photos and updates on 1967 GHS class members has been put together and will be shown Saturday evening during the reunion at the Ontario Event Center.

A video presentation has been prepared by 1976 class member Steven Kump using photos by Ingemar Svala, memorabilia by Bob Stickel and others. Each class member at this weekend's reunion will receive a copy of the video.

