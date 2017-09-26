Northmor now a part of OhioCheckbook.com

GALION — Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced last week the launch of the Northmor Local School District’s online checkbooks on OhioCheckbook.com.

In December 2014, Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

The Ohio Treasurer’s office was joined at the announcement by Northmor Local Schools Superintendent Chad Redmon, Treasurer Tammi Cowell and members of the Board of Education. Also joining in the announcement was North Bloomfield Township Fiscal Officer Kathy Miller.

Northmor Local Schools is the fourth school district in Morrow County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com, North Bloomfield Township and Canaan Township are the second and third townships in Morrow County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com, and Sparta is the second village in Morrow County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com.

With the addition of Northmor Local Schools, Morrow County also becomes the first county in the state to have all major school districts online.

Northmor Local Schools’ online checkbook includes over 8,200 individual transactions that represent more than $13 million of total spending over the past year.

“I believe the people of Morrow County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“Northmor Local School District has chosen to partner with the State Treasurer’s Office in hopes to further the trend of trust, transparency, and fiscal responsibility in our community,” said Northmor Local Schools Treasurer Tammi Cowell.

On April 7, 2015, Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 local governments throughout the state calling on them to place their checkbook level data on OhioCheckbook.com and extending an invitation to partner with his office at no cost to local governments. These local governments include cities, counties, townships, schools, library districts and other special districts.