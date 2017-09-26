Galion senior has his focus on veterans

GALION — The decision to do his senior project on veterans was an easy one for Galion High School student Tanner Crisman.

Crisman, whose grandfather Richard Donaldson, as well as others in his family are veterans, is studying Homeland Security this school year at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. For his English and Homeland Security Lab class, each student is required to complete a project with a focused topic.

Crisman decided he would focus on veterans and their importance in the past and current times.

“With everything that is going on around us today, it was important to me to talk about those who have served and are serving now,” he said.

His project got off to a great start this past Friday at the Galion vs. River Valley football game at Heise Park. The pre-game festivities were a tribute to all local veterans.

Veterans were invited to attend the game for free along with a guest, and were asked to gather at the flag pole during the National Anthem.

As a member of the Tiger Football team, Tanner decided to do “double duty” as both an athlete and a student.

To coincide with the honoring of veterans, Crisman and his family set up a tent along the track and invited all attending veterans to visit the tent to receive a free hot dog, cookie and bottled water.

When he was permitted to be out of the locker room during pre-game activities, Tanner was in the tent with his family talking to each veteran that stopped by. He greeted them, shook their hands, and thanked them for their service.

Crisman’s project is far from complete. He work will continue over the course of the school year, and will include a 10-page essay as well as a final presentation that will be judged for a grade. He must receive a passing grade in order to graduate.

Currently, Tanner hopes to join the US Navy upon graduation.

“I have already completed all of the medical assessments,” he said.

The more challenging portion of his enlistment will come with his further testing and evaluations.

If his determination and dedication on the football field as well as his studies is any indication, our Navy will be better for having Tanner Crisman in their ranks.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer