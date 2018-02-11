Health Fair is Feb. 15 at Galion Moose

GALION — On Thursday, Feb. 15, the Galion Safety Council, along with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, will have its annual Health Fair.

This is the third year for the event. It will be from 7-10 a.m., at the Galion Moose Lodge, 520 S. Market Street.

Previously, the health fair was held at the Polk Township building on Ohio 309, but was moved to the Moose Lodge to accommodate the growth and increased participation from local services, businesses and their employees.

“We also added an hour to the event this year to be sure we had enough time for employers to send their employees and take advantage of every opportunity we have there,” said Chamber of Commerce coordinator Miranda Jones.

A few of the booths that will be set up that day include the following:

Avita Health System will be participating this year offering blood draws for $30 from 7-9 a.m. This price is a huge savings for most, even those with health insurance.

The Galion Health Department will be discussing car seat safety and will also have various immunizations available that day.

Kay Hunt, a License Massage Therapist, will be set up offering free massages.

The Galion Fire Department will have free reflective house number signs.

Galion Community Center YMCA will be on hand to discuss their current programming.

Family Life Counseling will be available with information family, domestic counseling and addiction counseling.

The Galion Safety Council is a program run and funded by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, and is one of the many benefits of having a local Chamber for Galion.

The Safety Council meets the third Thursday of every month at the Galion Moose Lodge. There is no cost to join. For more information on the Health Fair or Galion Safety Council, please visit their website at www.Galionsafetycouncil.com or stop in or call the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, 138 Harding way East.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_27781934_10103484648264132_1182976959_n.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_27783132_10103484648194272_2035813838_n.jpg

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer