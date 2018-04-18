Another Pickle Run coming: New events include a Dive-In Movie; next planning meeting April 25

GALION — The 2018 Pickle Run Festival is less than three months away, and planning is kicking into high gear for the event’s coordinator, Sarah Capretta and her team of volunteers.

This year’s Pickle Run Festival will be held on Friday, July 6 and Saturday July 7, in Heise Park, with a rain date of Sunday, July 8.

New additions to the event this year include a Glo-Run on Friday evening which will include a 5K run as well as a Fun Run for kids. Also, a Dive-In movie is planned Saturday night at Heise Park pool. Both events are being sponsored by the Galion Community YMCA.

The Dive-In movie will be a newer release, family friendly selection so all ages may participate. The Heise Park pool will be open for swimming until 9 p.m., and then guests will be admitted to sit in the lawn area to enjoy the movie. Due to capacity restrictions, tickets will be required for entry to the event and will be available for purchase in advance.

Also on Friday evening will be a Galion Graders game at 7:05 p.m..

A wide variety of food vendors will be set up on Friday and Saturday. Including Kona Ice, Sunset Slush, Home Care Matters funnel cakes, Colonel Crawford Lions Club, and Higbees Concessions from Bucyrus.

The festival will kick-off on Saturday morning with the annual Car and Cycle Show lining the street and parking areas of Heise Park. Events on Saturday also will include a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and Sand Volleyball Tournament, with proceeds going to benefit the basketball and volleyball programs at Galion High School.

The Pickle Run parade will step off at 1:00 p.m. Saturday and make its way through the crowds at Heise Park. And once again, the much loved Anything Goes competition will be held on Saturday at Unkrich Football stadium.

Live Music will also be on stage in the park from 2-9 p.m., with performances scheduled by the GHS Alumni Band, Common Thread and the Crazy Gringos. Numerous game booths and inflatables will be set up along with a Craft Show on the lawn on Saturday as well.

The event will conclude on Saturday evening with a Galion Graders baseball game at 6:05 p.m. The always crowd-gathering fireworks will follow the game.

“We are still planning, working out scheduling, and adding vendors as they contact us,” said Capretta. “Registration forms for may of the events can be found online, and we will be adding more info as it becomes available.”

A Pickle Run committee meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m. in the office of the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce. Capretta encourages anyone interested in helping to attend.

“Volunteers are always needed to keep the event running smoothly,” she said. “Any team or organization that is interested in being involved in some way can contact us via email, picklerunfestival@gmail.com, on our website at www.galionpicklerunfestival.com or on Facebook at Pickle Run Festival.”

Erin Miller|Galion Inquirer The 2018 Pickle Run Festival is fast approaching and planning is currently underway. New events this year include a Glo-Run 5K and Fun Run as well as a family friendly Dive-In movie at Heise Park Swimming pool. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_19621345_1928570477364571_129831567890353803_o.jpgErin Miller|Galion Inquirer The 2018 Pickle Run Festival is fast approaching and planning is currently underway. New events this year include a Glo-Run 5K and Fun Run as well as a family friendly Dive-In movie at Heise Park Swimming pool.

New events include a Dive-In Movie; next planning meeting is April 25

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer