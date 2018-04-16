Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Tuesday

11:30 a.m. — An employee of Rich Oil on S. Market St. notified police that a license was found in their store.

1:40 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of N. Market St. reported that their purse and television had been stolen from their home.

5:00 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South St. notified police of a girl sitting in the middle of the street.

5:27 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of E. Payne Ave. requested police assistance with an unruly juvenile who was refusing to do his school work.

11:27 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance involving a female punching holes in a wall at Galion Arms Apartments.

Wednesday

2:12 a.m. — A caller reported to police that she was receiving harassing phone calls from a former co-worker.

9:29 a.m. — Caller reported finding various drug paraphernalia in an apartment that was being cleaned out at Galion Arms Apartments.

12:06 p.m. — An employee from Galion LLC requested officer assistance in dealing with a terminated employee who was threatening to assault a current employee.

2:22 p.m. — An employee of Head Start on Dawsett Ave. notified police that an elderly woman had entered their facility as was very confused and disoriented.

3:06 p.m. — A resident from Dawsett Ave. informed police that they had some checks missing to their checking account.

3:21 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 200 block of Third Ave.

3:41 p.m. — A resident from Galion Arms Apartments complained about loud music from a neighboring apartment.

4:57 p.m. — Police received a call about possible drug activity in the restroom at Motomart on Harding Way E.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Easton Way Apartments spoke to police about her son coming home from his dad’s home with bruises.

8:54 p.m. — Caller from S. Boston St. complained about a dog barking in the area.

Thursday

7:48 a.m. — A caller reported that a needle was found in front of the Elks on Harding Way E.

10:03 a.m. — An employee of All Quality Auto Parts notified police that they were a victim of fraud by someone they had paid for advertising.

1:14 p.m. — Police assisted in catching a horse that was loose in the vicinity of South St.

3:29 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of N. Columbus St. reported that some electrical tools had been stolen from their home.

3:44 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of E. Church St. notified police that her foster child was bitten by a dog as he was walking home.

4:23 p.m. — A caller notified police that they saw a group of juveniles enter a partially collapsed building on S. Market St.

5:06 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute at Libby Lane Apartments.

9:45 p.m. — A female was arrested for domestic violence in the 100 block of First Ave.