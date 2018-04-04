Galion police reports

Galion police

Thursday

1:10 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at Galion Municipal Airport.

1:54 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of S. Boston St.

10:13 a.m. — A caller reported a possibly suicidal male on the north end of Galion.

12:57 p.m. — A resident from the 1300 block of Harding Way E. notified police of harassing phone calls he was receiving.

2:20 p.m. — Caller notified police of a loose dog in the vicinity of Homer St.

4:13 p.m. — Police investigated a reckless driver in the area of S. East St. and Harding Way E.

4:43 p.m. — A caller notified police of cement blocks in the roadway in the area of Harding Way E. and First Ave.

4:45 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Maple Heights Dr. and Portland Way S.

4:50 p.m. — The owner of a home in the 900 block of Harding Way E. told police that a neighbor had informed him of squatters living in the home.

10:18 p.m. — Police responded to a call about loud music in the 400 block of N. Market St.

Friday

12:56 a.m. — Police were informed of a fight between individuals at a residence in the 300 block of S. Market St.

2:43 a.m. — A caller informed police of a possible drug deal in the parking lot of Moto Mart on Harding Way E.

7:55 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Wilson Ave. told police that her husband had taken off with her car.

11:42 a.m. — Caller from the 100 block of S. Pierce St. that their car had been vandalized the night before.

12:47 p.m. — An employee of Dollar General on Harding Way E. reported 4 suspicious juveniles in the parking lot.

4:03 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of E. Parson St notified police that a juvenile male was kicking their car.

5:57 p.m. — Caller from the 300 block of S. Market St told police that 2 males were trying to kick in his door.

10:17 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of S. Union St reported that he had an argument with another male.

10:48 p.m. — An employee of McDonald’s told police that a wallet was found on site with possible drugs inside.

10:51 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Sixth Ave reported to police that 3 males were fighting in the street.

Monday

4:06 a.m. — A caller reported seeing six juveniles running in the alley in the vicinity of the Sk8 Place on South Market Street.

10:11 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of S. Market St.

10:49 a.m. — Caller notified police that her daughter and boyfriend were arguing in the 200 block of Grove Ave.

1:27 p.m. — Resident requested police help with getting her stroller back from her babysitter.

2:26 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the area of Circle K on East Street.

4:50 p.m. — Resident in the 300 block of S. Columbus St. notified police that their license plates had been stolen.

7:45 p.m. — Caller informed police that her boyfriend had taken her daughter and would not return her.

8:18 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute at Easton Way Apartments.

9:36 p.m. — Caller notified police of a fight going on in the vicinity of Circle K on Harding Way East.

11:07 p.m. — A resident from the 700 block of Charles St. notified police that a needle was found on the side of the road.

Tuesday

12:50 a.m. — A caller notified police of a male asleep in their car in the vicinity of Grove Ave and Clymer Avenue.

2:55 p.m. — Caller requested assistance in getting keys from her ex.

5:17 p.m. — Resident from the 300 block of S. Columbus St. reported that the tags to their vehicle had been stolen.

9:21 p.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Second Ave complained of loud noises coming from a neighbor.

10:26 p.m. — Caller from the 300 block of Grant St. notified police that they thought someone was outside their house.

11:44 p.m. — An employee at McDonald’s on Portland Way N. notified police that a needle was found in their restroom.

Wednesday

3:15 a.m. — Police investigated a report of 2 suspicious males walking in the alley in the 200 block of Atwood Street.

9:18 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 900 block of Charles Street.

9:50 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Hetrick Drive.

10:33 a.m. — A resident informed police that someone had dumped a bunch of trash in the vicinity of Harding Way and Easton Way.

4:29 p.m. — A male was given a warning for drinking alcohol as a passenger in a vehicle.

4:29 p.m. — A male was arrested in the 300 block of South Street Road on a warrant out of Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

5:06 p.m. — Two males were arrested on drug charges at Granny’s Kitchen after a caller reported seeing a man shoot something into his arm.

5:29 p.m. — A male was arrested for domestic violence in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court

6:41 p.m. — A caller reported a man with a gun was standing by a dumpster at Cedargate Court

11:42 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of First Ave reported loud music coming from a vehicle.