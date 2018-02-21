Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Thursday

12:05 a.m. — A resident of the 1100 block of N. Market St. requested assistance with her husband who had fallen.

12:34 a.m. — Police checked into a suspicious vehicle at Jen Cor gas station on Ohio 309.

8:29 a.m. — An employee of Head Start on Dawsett Ave. notified police of a child unrestrained in a vehicle.

11:00 a.m. — Police were notified of a hand written bomb threat found at Galion Middle School.

11:40 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 100 block of N. Pierce St.

12:45 p.m. — Police received a call about a bomb threat at Galion Intermediate School.

1:24 p.m. — Caller wished to report the theft of some plumbing at a residence in the 200 block of N. Union St.

4:33 p.m. — Police investigated a domestic dispute in the 800 block of S. Market St.

5:16 p.m. — A caller notified police of a traffic signal malfunction at the intersection of Carter Dr. and Portland Way N.

5:21 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Little Caesars on Portland Way N.

9:32 p.m. — A cell phone was found in the bushes by the American Legion building along S. Market St.

Friday

2:27 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was investigated at Tim Horton’s on Harding Way W.

2:42 a.m. — A debit card was found at Speedway on Harding Way W.

6:57 a.m. — A resident of Mardo Lane fell at home and requested assistance.

9:09 a.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant out of Ontario at a residence in the 400 block of Sherman St.

11:29 a.m. — An employee of Circle K notified police they were given a counterfeit bill the previous night.

4:56 p.m. — Two residents from the 300 block of W. Atwood St. were given warnings for disorderly conduct.

7:00 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Grove Ave.

7:57 p.m. — A caller reported a man on a bicycle riding out into traffic in the vicinity of Wendy’s on Harding Way West.

Saturday

1:45 a.m. — A male and female were cited for disorderly conduct at Z’s Grogg in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

2:51 p.m. — A resident reported finding a needle in their yard in the 200 block of Sherman St.

4:18 p.m. — A resident from Railroad St. reported that someone had attempted to break into their home.

6:42 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute between parties in the 300 block of N. Columbus St.

8:19 p.m. — Police were notified of possible shots fired in the vicinity of Libby Lane Apartments.

9:10 p.m. — A group of unruly juveniles was reported in the vicinity of the Galion Elks on Harding Way East.

Sunday

2:13 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of S. Boston St.

1:32 a.m. — A resident of the 300 block of N. Market St. complained about loud music from a neighboring home.

3:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Second Ave.

5:48 p.m. — A customer at Circle K Marathon reported that their credit/debit card was taken from their vehicle while at the store.

Monday

8:14 a.m. — Galion Street Department found a bicycle in the 200 block of S. Market St.

10:38 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Maple Heights Dr.

1:40 p.m. — Caller notified police of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of S. Market St.

2:27 p.m. — A resident of Arlington Ave. notified police that they had been victims of a scam.

5:06 p.m. — Caller from Smith St. reported someone was shooting a pellet gun around their home and dog.