Galion Police Calls

Galion Police
Thursday
12:05 a.m. — A resident of the 1100 block of N. Market St. requested assistance with her husband who had fallen.
12:34 a.m. — Police checked into a suspicious vehicle at Jen Cor gas station on Ohio 309.
8:29 a.m. — An employee of Head Start on Dawsett Ave. notified police of a child unrestrained in a vehicle.
11:00 a.m. — Police were notified of a hand written bomb threat found at Galion Middle School.
11:40 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 100 block of N. Pierce St.
12:45 p.m. — Police received a call about a bomb threat at Galion Intermediate School.
1:24 p.m. — Caller wished to report the theft of some plumbing at a residence in the 200 block of N. Union St.
4:33 p.m. — Police investigated a domestic dispute in the 800 block of S. Market St.
5:16 p.m. — A caller notified police of a traffic signal malfunction at the intersection of Carter Dr. and Portland Way N.
5:21 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Little Caesars on Portland Way N.
9:32 p.m. — A cell phone was found in the bushes by the American Legion building along S. Market St.
Friday
2:27 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was investigated at Tim Horton’s on Harding Way W.
2:42 a.m. — A debit card was found at Speedway on Harding Way W.
6:57 a.m. — A resident of Mardo Lane fell at home and requested assistance.
9:09 a.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant out of Ontario at a residence in the 400 block of Sherman St.
11:29 a.m. — An employee of Circle K notified police they were given a counterfeit bill the previous night.
4:56 p.m. — Two residents from the 300 block of W. Atwood St. were given warnings for disorderly conduct.
7:00 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Grove Ave.
7:57 p.m. — A caller reported a man on a bicycle riding out into traffic in the vicinity of Wendy’s on Harding Way West.
Saturday
1:45 a.m. — A male and female were cited for disorderly conduct at Z’s Grogg in the 400 block of Harding Way East.
2:51 p.m. — A resident reported finding a needle in their yard in the 200 block of Sherman St.
4:18 p.m. — A resident from Railroad St. reported that someone had attempted to break into their home.
6:42 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute between parties in the 300 block of N. Columbus St.
8:19 p.m. — Police were notified of possible shots fired in the vicinity of Libby Lane Apartments.
9:10 p.m. — A group of unruly juveniles was reported in the vicinity of the Galion Elks on Harding Way East.
Sunday
2:13 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of S. Boston St.
1:32 a.m. — A resident of the 300 block of N. Market St. complained about loud music from a neighboring home.
3:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Second Ave.
5:48 p.m. — A customer at Circle K Marathon reported that their credit/debit card was taken from their vehicle while at the store.
Monday
8:14 a.m. — Galion Street Department found a bicycle in the 200 block of S. Market St.
10:38 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Maple Heights Dr.
1:40 p.m. — Caller notified police of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of S. Market St.
2:27 p.m. — A resident of Arlington Ave. notified police that they had been victims of a scam.
5:06 p.m. — Caller from Smith St. reported someone was shooting a pellet gun around their home and dog.