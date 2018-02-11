Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Monday

1:04 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at Jen Cor gas station on Ohio 309.

6:44 a.m. — A female resident in the 200 block of West Atwood Street notified police that she was being harassed by another female.

6:54 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported near Victory Lanes on Portland Way South.

7:22 a.m. — A resident of the 100 block of South Jefferson Street reported hearing someone in a vacant upstairs apartment.

9:00 a.m. — A male was arrested on charges of domestic violence in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.

10:38 a.m. — A caller reported that their car was backed into while parked at the American Legion on South Market Street.

11:13 a.m. — Police were notified that a semi truck had attempted to turn around and had gotten stuck behind the building at Keep it Classy carwash on Portland Way North.

2:51 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Cherry St. reported a possible theft.

8:04 p.m. — Caller from McClure St reported the theft of prescription medications from their home.

11:18 p.m. — A male was tasered and arrested in the parking lot of Moto Mart on Hardin Way East.

Tuesday

1:52 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle behind the Galion YMCA on Gill Avenue.

3:21 a.m. — Police investigated an alarm at Dollar General on Portland Way North.

4:19 p.m. — Two women were arrested at a residence at Libby Lane apartments.

9:07 p.m. — Police were informed of a juvenile who did not return home from school that day.

Wednesday

12:51 p.m. — Galion police and Crawford County Sheriff responded to a report of a suicidal man at a residence in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

12:51 p.m. — A resident of South Street. reported seeing a group of males taking things out of the junkyard in the area.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from North Washington Street informed police that they had seen juveniles on the roof of the Big Four Depot a few days prior.

3:45 p.m. — A missing local juvenile came to the station and was returned to a family member.

6:36 p.m. — Caller reported that their wallet was stolen while at Drug Mart on Carter Drive

11:04 p.m. — An employee of El Tarasco on Portland Way North informed police that a customer believed his wallet was stolen while he was at the restaurant.

Thursday

11:49 a.m. — Police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Harding Way East in response to a possible overdose.

1:15 p.m. — An employee of Save A Lot on Portland Way North notified police that a customer had left a small child in a vehicle while the vehicle was running.

2:44 p.m. — Police assisted a truck driver with their disabled vehicle near Speedway on Harding Way West.

3:21 p.m. — An employee from Galion Avita Hospital requested police assistance with a disruptive patient.

5:44 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of North Union St notified police that her grandson has possibly overdosed.