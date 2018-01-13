Galion area police reports

Galion Police

Monday

1:03 a.m. — Police responded to a parking complaint regarding a vehicle with no plates in the 600 block of S. Boston St.

2:54 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of S Market St.

11:08 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of South Street and Dawsett Avenue.

3:18 p.m. — A caller reported to police that their truck was vandalized while parked at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Harding Way West.

3:38 p.m. — A resident from the 700 block of South Market St. notified police that their daughter had run off with their juvenile son.

3:53 p.m. — A resident of Libby Lane Apartments reported that her ex had her vehicle and would not return it.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Galion Arms apartments requested assistance with her mother who was breathing but non-responsive.

8:44 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a suspicious person dressed in black walking along the road on Galion New Winchester Road.

9:46 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of South Market St. requested police assistance with her juvenile daughter who was acting out of control with her stepfather.

Tuesday

9:06 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way East.

10:57 a.m. — Officers were called to a domestic dispute at Galion Arms Apartments.

2:43 p.m. — An employee from Avita Hospital advised police of a vehicle that had been parked in their lot of almost three weeks and was possibly abandoned.

5:51 p.m. — A resident from Switzer Drive notified police that there were lights on in a neighbor’s home and no one is supposed to be at the residence.

Wednesday

1:10 a.m. — A caller reported that someone had attempted to break in to Rich’s Gas station on South Market St. and took off running in the alley.

1:42 a.m. — Complaint about a barking dog in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and Miami Street.

2:50 a.m. — Police investigated two suspicious vehicles at McDonald’s on Portland Way North.

8:23 a.m. — Report of a non-injury accident on Market Street.

9:17 a.m. — A report of theft of services from the meter department was investigated by police.

12:31 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of Cherry Street. reported to police that they had received a possibly fraudulent check.

3:21 p.m. — Caller informed police of a baby left in a vehicle while parked at Galion Avita Hospital.

3:46 p.m. — Police were asked to assist in locating a juvenile who did not get off the school bus as instructed.

4:06 p.m. — HomeCare Matters advised police of a possible suicidal patient in the 200 block of North Union Street.

5:20 p.m. —Police received a report of a domestic dispute at Galion Arms Apartments.

10:35 p.m. — A resident of Snowmass Drive notified police that someone knocked on their door.

11:10 p.m. — Police investigated a report of two suspicious people in the area of Rich’s Gas Station.

Thursday

12:31 a.m. — Police stopped at Heise Park to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

9:04 a.m. — A resident of North Jefferson Street reported that their vehicle had been damaged overnight.

9:32 a.m. — Police were notified of a male making suicide threats on Facebook but were unable to make contact with him.

9:51 a.m. — A resident of Easton Way Apartments reported to police that her car had been hit.

12:04 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at a residence in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

1:56 p.m. — An injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Dollar General on Harding Way East.

6:21 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue.

7:54 p.m. — A caller told police that a male a female were arguing outside in the 200 block of Grant Street.

10:03 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute between two adult males in the 300 block of South Market Street.

11:41 p.m. — A resident of East Church Street requested police assistance with their neighbor who was knocking on their door insisting to come inside.