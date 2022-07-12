Foundation accepting grant applications

BUCYRUS – The Community Foundation for Crawford County is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations and municipalities at their website: https://www.cfcrawford.org/grantseekers. This is the second grant cycle of the year, and the deadline to apply is August 31st with funding distributions to be made in December.

Applicants will notice that the grant application has changed. “Recognizing the value of Collective Impact and having more people working towards the same goals, the Foundation has been working with United Way of North Central Ohio to better align our grantmaking process and goals,” explained Lisa Workman, Foundation President. “This includes using RBA (Results-Based Accountability) in our application and evaluation process to direct our focus and funding.” An explanation of the new process can be found at the Foundation’s website and when filling out the new application.

“I commend our Board of Directors for being open to this change and trying to improve our processes in order to better serve the community,” added Workman, “and I thank United Way for agreeing to partner with us in this endeavor.” The Foundation’s next grant cycle will have a deadline of December 31st with funding distributions to be made in April 2023.

Established in 1984, the Foundation seeks to create a better future for all Crawford Countians by addressing the community’s most critical and persistent challenges and inclusively uniting institutions and resources.