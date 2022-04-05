William “Bill” Edward Lamb, 85, of Crestline passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at ProMedica Nursing Home in Bucyrus.

Friends and family may call on Saturday; April 9, 2022 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 223 W. Main St. Crestline, Ohio 44827. The funeral service will start immediately at 12 p.m. with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Baptist Church in Crestline.

Those wishing to send condolences to the Lamb family or share a memory of Bill may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.