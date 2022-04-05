Garry Dale Byerly, 58, of Crestline passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Avita Ontario Hospital.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00PM at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 12:00pm at the funeral home with Pastor Christopher Replogle and Pastor John Waterhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Missions Fund.

Those wishing to send condolences to the Byerly family or share a memory of Garry may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

