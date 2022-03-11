Community Calendar

Use galnews@aimmediamidwest.com to submit your calendar items.

Finance Committee meeting March 16

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crawford County Board of DD meets March 17

The Crawford County Board of DD will hold their regular board meeting on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Bucyrus, Ohio.

Park District Board of Commissioners meet March 17

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at he Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For more information, please contact the Park District Office at 419-683-9000.

Police, Fire, Health Committee meets March 17

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets March 22

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Schools BOE meets April 11

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets April 19

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets April 19

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org