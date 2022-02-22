Local student named to dean’s list at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — The following student was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours: Katie Seher of Bellville (44813) majoring in Nursing.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Chamber of Commerce accepting membership applications

The Clear Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting both business and individual membership applciations for 2022. The CFV COC meets the fourth Tuesday, January through May and September through November. It is not necessary to own a business or be a public figure to join and help support this community. Through our membership in Northern Ohio Area Chambers of Commerce, our members are eligible to pursue many benefits.

For additional information contact cfvchamber@gmail.com