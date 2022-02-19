Romance takes to the rails

GALION — Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot ( FBFD) will hold a railroad history/sharing and listening session titled “Romancing the Rails” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Grace Historic Episcopal Church, 125 Walnut Street in Galion.

The event is open to the public and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.

The event is open to all railroad lovers/ buffs and attendees are encouraged to bring railroad stories and railroad pictures and items to share. For more info, please call Carol at 419-468-2944.