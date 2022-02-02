Chuck says spring coming; Phil disagrees

MARION — Buckeye Chuck failed to see his shadow, predicting an early spring for north central Ohio.

However, there is disagreement in the whistlepig community, as Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which means he thinks we are in store for 6 more weeks of winter weather.

The Associated Press reported thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow. After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”

According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn’t see it.

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists. According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

Buckeye Chuck has predicted what the next six weeks of weather have in store for us since 1979 when he became Ohio’s official groundhog, according to radio station WMRN in Marion which sponsors the event annually.

