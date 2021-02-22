Deanna Marlene Baker, 78, of Galion, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her home.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The service will be immediately following with Pastor Jack Kegley officiating. Burial will be in Iberia Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Deanna or to send condolences to the Baker family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

