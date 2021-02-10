Johnny William Schubert III, 41, of Crestline, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his home.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, Ohio.

In accordance with the governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County 4H Club, in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Johnny or send condolences to the Schubert family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Johnny William Schubert, III.