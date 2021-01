Linda Ann Groves, 72, of Crestline, passed away on January 13, 2021, at Avita Hospital in Galion, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Linda or send condolences to the Groves family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827.