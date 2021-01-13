Sharon Elaine Cole, 53, of Galion, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness. She was born on January 8, 1968 to Paul and Alberta (Hall) Triplett, who survive in Galion.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way N. Galion. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, mask will be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Sharon or to send a condolence to the Cole family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

