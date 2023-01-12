Girls basketball: Harding uses fast start to race past Galion

GALION — Galion dropped a home Mid-Ohio Atheltic Conference game on Thursday evening to Marion Harding. The Lady Tigers were never able to bounce back after getting down big early.

Marion Harding (6-7, 4-4 MOAC) raced out to as fast of a start as you’ll see with a 23-6 lead over Galion after a quarter of play. Aniya Mitchell scored 11 of her 15 points in the first quarter alone for Harding. Kamarice Jackson made three shots to help out the Lady Presidents’ offense early.

By halftime, the score was 41-14, in the advantage of Harding. Jackson added six more points to give her 12 at halftime, she finished with a game-high 16 points. Taliyah Thomas scored a pair of buckets in the second for Harding.

At halftime for Galion (1-11, 0-7 MOAC) the leading scorer was Audrey Glew with six points.

The second half was played at a much slower pace with less scoring due to the big Harding lead. Harding’s Sophia Pedraza scored four of her eight points in the third quarter. Cameron Eckert scored the Lady Tigers only three points in the quarter as Galion would go to the final quarter trailing Harding, 51-17. Eckert led Galion with nine points on Thursday.

Galion did not make a three-pointer and was 1-of-4 from the free-throw line. Harding made just one free throw and finished 6-of-17 from the charity strike.

The Lady Tigers turned the ball over 27 times in the defeat.

Galion will travel to Clear Fork on Saturday for another MOAC matchup. The Colts defeated Galion back on Dec. 3, 59-13.

