Tigers finish sixth at JC Gorman

Galion competed in the always-tough JC Gorman wrestling tournament this past week in Mansfield. Galion finished in sixth place out of 30 teams. The Tigers had two wrestlers finish runner-up, while two took second place.

Buckeye won the tournament with Ashland coming in second. Clear Fork was fourth, Ontario was fifth, and Northmor finished in tenth place.

Freshman Gradey Harding continued his quick acclimation to high school with a second-place finish at 120 pounds. Alex Griffith finished runner-up at 285 pounds.

Ryder Alberty was able to finish in second place in the 113-pound class. Aydan Reyes wrestled his way to a third-place finish at 138 pounds. At the 157-pound class, Galion’s Brodyn Butcher came in fifth place.

Rounding the placers out for Galion, Ryder McCabe came in seventh place at 150 pounds, while Arius Swaim was in eighth place at 144 pounds.

State-ranked junior Landon Campbell did not wrestle as he continues to work his way back from injury.

Next up for the wrestling team is at Bishop Watterson on Wed., then they’ll travel to the Maumee Bay Classic this coming weekend.

