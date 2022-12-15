Colonel Crawford defeats Galion swimmers

GALION- Galion Tiger swimmers traveled to Colonel Crawford earlier this week for a dual meet where the Lady Tigers fell with a score of 69-23 and the men lost with a score of 71-19.

Galion Tiger Head Swim Coach Ted Temple explained the Lady Tigers were led by senior Julia Conner where she won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:22.02. She also placed second in the 100 yard freestyle. Sophomore Ryllie Preston was also victorious in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 7:37.15. In addition, she placed third in the 200 yard freestyle. Junior Miranda Stone captured a second place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and senior Caitlyn Karnes had a second place finish in the 100 yard butterfly. Junior Elisha Brown placed second in the 100 yard backstroke.

Temple went on and shared results for the men’s team. Sophomore Anthony Ferini had two second place finishes in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. Senior Jaxon Oehler also captured a second place finish in the 200 yard freestyle. Senior Nathan Barre had a second place finish in the 200 yard individual medley and junior Wyatt Estep placed second in the 500 yard freestyle.

Next up, the Tigers will be in competition on Saturday, December 17 at the Mansfield Malabar Pool. The meet will start at 10 a.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-face-logo-4.jpg