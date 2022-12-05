Swimming: Galion places at Friendly House Invite

MANSFIELD — Galion competed at the Friendly House Invite in nearby Mansfield on Saturday. The Lady Tigers swim team finished seventh out of ten teams on Saturday. The boys swim team finished tenth out of twelve teams on the same day. Galion had multiple athletes place for them this weekend.

The Lady Tigers were led by Miranda Stone with a fifth-place in the 200-meter breast stroke. Caitlyn Karnes placed in sixth in the 200-meter butterfly race. Julia Conner placed sixth in the 100-meter backstroke. Elisha Brown had two eighth-place finishes in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle.

The Tiger medley relay of Brown, Stone, Karnes, and Conner placed sixth. The 400-meter free relay consisting of Karnes, Conner, Brown, and Stone placed third. The 200-meter Free Relay of Ryllie Preston, Karnes, Conner and Stone finished sixth.

The boys team was led by Jaxon Oehler and Anthony Ferini. In the 50-meter freestyle, Ferini was tenth and Oehler was eleventh. In the 100-meter freestyle event, Oehler was seventh and Ferini was twelfth. The 200-meter Free Relay of Oehler, Luke Tinnermeier, Wyatt Estep, and Ferini placed twelfth.

All swimmers had their best time at this meet for the season. Senior Eden Wheatcraft and Sophomore Ryllie Preston swam their times in their individual events.

“I was happy with the performance of our ten swimmers. They represented Galion High School well,” said coach Ted Temple.

Next competition is Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at the Galion YMCA. The Tiger will be swimming with Upper Sandusky. The meet starts at 4 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-face-logo.jpg