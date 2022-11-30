Posted on by

Swimming: Stone, Brown place first as Tigers fall to Ontario


Galion Inquirer Staff

The Galion swim team competed against Ontario High School on Tuesday evening. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams fell to the Warriors, a solid swim team that also competes in the Mid-Ohio Atheltic Conference.

“The Galion nine-member team swam their best against a powerful Ontario team,” said longtime swim coach Ted Temple.

The Lady Tigers were upended 62-28 by Ontario. Junior Miranda Stone led the way with a first-place finish in the 200-individual medley race. Stone clocked in at 2:33.57, nearly a six-second victory over the second-place finisher. Also, grabbing a first-place finish was junior Elisha Brown. Brown’s time of 1:03.89 was good enough to place first in the 100-yard freestyle race.

The Galion boys’ swim team fell to the Warriors, 72-13. Anthony Ferini grabbed a second-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.04. The sophomore finished second in the 100-meter freestyle race, as well.

“The swimmers were setting a time standard to build on for the rest of the season,” Temple said.

The next swim meet will be the Friendly House Invitational in Mansfield on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m..

