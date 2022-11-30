Swimming: Stone, Brown place first as Tigers fall to Ontario

The Galion swim team competed against Ontario High School on Tuesday evening. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams fell to the Warriors, a solid swim team that also competes in the Mid-Ohio Atheltic Conference.

“The Galion nine-member team swam their best against a powerful Ontario team,” said longtime swim coach Ted Temple.

The Lady Tigers were upended 62-28 by Ontario. Junior Miranda Stone led the way with a first-place finish in the 200-individual medley race. Stone clocked in at 2:33.57, nearly a six-second victory over the second-place finisher. Also, grabbing a first-place finish was junior Elisha Brown. Brown’s time of 1:03.89 was good enough to place first in the 100-yard freestyle race.

The Galion boys’ swim team fell to the Warriors, 72-13. Anthony Ferini grabbed a second-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.04. The sophomore finished second in the 100-meter freestyle race, as well.

“The swimmers were setting a time standard to build on for the rest of the season,” Temple said.

The next swim meet will be the Friendly House Invitational in Mansfield on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m..

