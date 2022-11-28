Myles Garrett hops win over Buccaneers propels Browns

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett had his hand in on the Cleveland Browns’ impressive overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he’s hoping that it can continue.

When asked if he thinks that Deshaun Watson return can jumpstart things, Garrett answered it like this.

“I do. We have to view it as that. It’s all about keep swinging, keep doing your job,” Garrett spoke.

Watson is set to play next Sunday in Houston, as the Browns look to win their second game in a row. It’ll be the first time in 700 days that Watson has played when he takes the field on Sunday.

This is a comeback in the making we’re trying to start and it starts with one win at a time.”

Garrett has spoken out about expecting more out of his teammates, and with performances like today, he’s leading by example. Garrett recorded 1.5 sacks and numerous pressures.

“It just comes down to desire, want to, and execution. It’s all about just being on the same page. If you want to be there for your brother, have the desire to want to go down there and make that play, that’s all run defense is,” Garrett explained.

The defense allowed just 17 points to the Tom Brady offense, they’ll take that result every time. Cleveland is still 4-7 at the end of the day, but perhaps a late-season push is on the horizon.

