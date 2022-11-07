Colonel Crawford takes third at state, Campbell places for Galion

Some area distance runners capped off their 2022 seasons in the state cross country meet in Obetz this past weekend. Colonel Crawford’s girls cross country team finished their campaign in third place at the Division III race as a team.

Colonel Crawford’s 164 point total was behind only Ft. Loramie and Minster, who scored a ridiculous total of 63 to become state champions.

Cecelia Chase picked up All-Ohio honors thanks to her eighth-place finish. Chase finished the race with a time of 18:38.5 to lead the Lady Eagles. Next up, Gabby Roston clocked a time of 20:07.8, which placed her at spot 47. Olivia Hardy finished shortly after in 74th place, while Izzy Roston was in 78th. Brynn Bruner and Maria Smith rounded out things at spot 107 and 125.

Galion’s Raygann Campbell finished in place No. 33 with a time of 19:53.8 in the Divison II race. Freshman Shawn Auck represneded the Eagles with a time of 16:57.6. As only being a freshman, the future should be bright for Auck and the boys’ team.

Cecelia Chase was named All-Ohio after her 8th place finish in the Division III race. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_DSC06008.jpg Cecelia Chase was named All-Ohio after her 8th place finish in the Division III race. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer