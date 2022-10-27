Area volleyball players receive conference awards

GALION — Area volleyball players are beginning to see their hard work this season pay off in terms of personal accolades. Athletes from Galion and Colonel Crawford were both recognized on All-conference teams.

Galion’s trio of Ella Payne, Hailey Young, and Madelyn Schieber were named to the All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference First Team. Jillian Capretta was named to the second team, while Ashley Dyer earned honorable mention.

The Lady Tigers are moving on to regionals the week of Oct. 31. Currently on the season, Galion is 22-2 after defeating Huron to capture a district championship. The player accolades are a reflection of the team’s success.

Colonel Crawford fell to Galion in a district semifinal matchup, but still had a strong season with a 19-5 record. Rylee Ritzhaupt and Emma Scott represented the Lady Eagles with First Team All-Northern 10 honors. Regan Ritzhaupt was tagged to the second team max, and Alivia Treisch was honorable mention.

Hailey Young (Galion) is seen in a MOAC matchup this year celebrating after a point. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7343.jpg Hailey Young (Galion) is seen in a MOAC matchup this year celebrating after a point. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest