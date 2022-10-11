Volleyball gallery: Highland at Galion

GALION — Galion defeated Highland, 3-2, on Monday evening to give the Lady Tigers the lead in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. Enjoy these shots from Don Tudor!

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0202.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0234.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0275.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0296.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0303.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0307.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0323.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0384.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0399.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0409.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0426.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0429.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0435.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0437.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0450.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0461.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0463.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0468.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0024.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0065.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0069.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0074.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0093.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0099.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0162.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0175.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0110.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0138.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_b-101022j-HIGH-at-GHS-vb_0187.jpg