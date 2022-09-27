Galion girls’ tennis drops tough match to Bucyrus

GALION — The Lady Tigers dropped a tough home non-conference match on Wednesday evening to nearby Bucyrus. Bucyrus edged Galion by a 3-2 score to pickup the win.

Galion got off to a nice start in the first singles match. Junior Emma Ross defeated her opponent Hannah Scott by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Junior Calista Robbins fell in the second singles match to Addy Young of Bucyrus. Young won the match 6-0, 6-1.

Kadence Fairchild gave Galion another point in the third singles match. Fairchild breezed her way to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Adalyn Zornes.

The first doubles match was all Bucyrus with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Ella Moyer and Addy Rister were able to overcome Kenzie Bowman and Aeris Young of Galion. The second doubles match was much closer and decided the match overall. Adrianna Clark and Sierra Frost played three sets with Taylor Henry and Ashley Franks. Bucyrus took the first set, 7-5. Galion was able to grab the second by the same score, but lost the tie breaker.

Galion is now 3-1o overall on the season, while sitting at 2-7 in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. The Lady Tigers hosted River Valley on Sept. 27, and MOAC Championships will start on Sept. 29.

