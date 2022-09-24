Posted on by

Gallery: Carey 7, Colonel Crawford 3


By Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest

NORTH ROBINSON — The battle of the top two teams in the Northern 10 Conference resulted in Carey defeating Colonel Crawford, 7-3.

