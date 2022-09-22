Lady Eagles win at Galion Cross Country Festival

GALION — Area schools competed at the Galion Cross Country Festival on Saturday afternoon. Colonel Crawford girls were the top placing team by winning the girls Division III race with a score of 79, Northmor placed 9th in the same race.

Junior Cecelia Chase was third in the race with a time of 19:01.0. Gabby Roston finished in 10th place for the Lady Eagles with a time of 20:26.4. Olivia Hardy was in 24th (21:42.7), Izzy Roston just being at 25th (21:42.9), then Rylinn Eddington at 26th (21:43.1).

Maria Smith with a 36th place finish (22:12.7) and Brynn Bruner at 46th (22:28.6) rounded things out for Colonel Crawford.

Northmor girls were led by Kate Lehman at place No. 13 (20:37.6) and Natalie Hunter at 17th (21:04.3).

Galion girls finished in 9th place in the Division II race. Raygann Campbell paced herself to a third-place finish with a time of 19:24.7.

Boys race

Northmor was able to finish third in the Division III race with a score of 186. St. Paul won the race with a 72. Ryan Lehman was the Golden Knights’ top runner with his third-place finish with the clock at 16:49.0. Connor Radojcsics was in 29th, while David Blunk finished 53rd.

Galion finished 12th out of 13 teams in the Division II race. Caleb Brutchey was the top runner for the Tigers, he finished at 18:32.6.

Tallmadge won the Division II race with a final score of 62.

