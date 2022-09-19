Prep football standings at halfway point

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork (4-1, 2-0)
Shelby (4-1, 2-0)
Highland (3-2, 2-0)
River Valley (3-2, 1-1)
Galion (2-3, 1-1)
Ontario (3-2, 0-2)
Pleasant (1-4, 0-2)
Marion Harding (0-5, 0-2)
Northern 10
Carey (5-0, 2-0)
Colonel Crawford (5-0, 2-0)
Mohawk (2-3, 2-0)
Seneca East (3-2, 1-1)
Upper Sandusky (2-3, 1-1)
Buckeye Central (3-2, 0-2)
Bucyrus (1-4, 0-2)
Wynford (0-5, 0-2)
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Centerburg (4-1, 2-0)
Danville (4-1, 2-0)
Northmor (4-1, 1-1)
Fredericktown (3-2, 1-1)
Mount Gilead (3-2, 1-1)
EastKnox (2-3, 1-1)
Loudonville (2-3, 0-2)
Cardington (1-4, 0-2)