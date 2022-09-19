Posted on by

Prep football standings at halfway point


Staff report


Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork (4-1, 2-0)

Shelby (4-1, 2-0)

Highland (3-2, 2-0)

River Valley (3-2, 1-1)

Galion (2-3, 1-1)

Ontario (3-2, 0-2)

Pleasant (1-4, 0-2)

Marion Harding (0-5, 0-2)

Northern 10

Carey (5-0, 2-0)

Colonel Crawford (5-0, 2-0)

Mohawk (2-3, 2-0)

Seneca East (3-2, 1-1)

Upper Sandusky (2-3, 1-1)

Buckeye Central (3-2, 0-2)

Bucyrus (1-4, 0-2)

Wynford (0-5, 0-2)

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg (4-1, 2-0)

Danville (4-1, 2-0)

Northmor (4-1, 1-1)

Fredericktown (3-2, 1-1)

Mount Gilead (3-2, 1-1)

EastKnox (2-3, 1-1)

Loudonville (2-3, 0-2)

Cardington (1-4, 0-2)

