Girls tennis: Galion drops close one to Upper Sandusky

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Lady Tigers travled to Upper Sandusky and loss a tough tennis match, 3-2.

Emma Ross lost by a slim margin in the first singles match, 6-7, 4-7. The second singles match had Taylor Henry falling 2-6, 2-6.

Galion grabbed a win in the third singles match from Kadence Fairchild. Fairchild won her match 6-0, 6-3.

Galion’s first doubles match was lost 2-6, 2-6. Kenzie Bowman and Calista Robbins battled in that first singles match.

Ashley Barnhart and Kiera Barnhart grabbed a victory in the second doubles match, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5.

The Lady Tigers now sit at 2-4 overall, and will be back in action Sept. 6 at River Valley.